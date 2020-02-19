Zel (ZEL) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $8.58 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00653377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00107571 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007453 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001984 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 93,268,850 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

