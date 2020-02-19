Zero Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1,265.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00654469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00107155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00117612 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,184,723 coins and its circulating supply is 8,141,941 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

