Zetacoin Market Cap Reaches $148,455.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $148,455.00 and $7,902.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.36 or 0.03992105 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00782557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000370 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,143,705 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

