Zilla Hits Market Capitalization of $473,443.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $473,443.00 and $9,758.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.03168435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00148931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

