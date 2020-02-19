Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Reaches $76.79 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Koinex, BitForex and Ethfinex. Zilliqa has a market cap of $70.42 million and approximately $76.79 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,206,558,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,915,091,426 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, AirSwap, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bitbns, IDEX, DEx.top, BitMart, HitBTC, Koinex, Bithumb, Korbit, OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, BitForex, Coinhub, DragonEX, Binance, Zebpay, OTCBTC, UEX, GOPAX, Coinone, FCoin, Gate.io, WazirX, OKEx, Tokenomy and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

