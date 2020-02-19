Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Zillow Group worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ Z traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. 201,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $2,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,580. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.