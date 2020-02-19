Zipper Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Zipper has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $331,902.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042130 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002613 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

