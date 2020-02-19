Zippie (ZIPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $645,358.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zippie has a market cap of $645,358.00 and $5.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

