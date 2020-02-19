zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €97.00 ($112.79).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ETR:ZO1 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €89.30 ($103.84). The company had a trading volume of 11,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. zooplus has a 52 week low of €69.30 ($80.58) and a 52 week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a market cap of $638.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.88.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

