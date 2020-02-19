Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.40. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.92 and its 200-day moving average is $391.04. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $308.40 and a 1 year high of $446.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

