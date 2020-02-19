Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Sells $30,687.52 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $39,513.54.

NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $$7.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,483,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,090,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 65.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

