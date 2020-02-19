Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $85,560.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 721,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,144,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA remained flat at $$7.09 on Wednesday. 15,483,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,090,410. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $194,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 569.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

