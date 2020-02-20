$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.70. Ovintiv reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,987. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

