10,060 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.13. 1,277,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

