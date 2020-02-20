10,579 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,520,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,009,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,014. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.13 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.