5N Plus (FPLSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.63.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

