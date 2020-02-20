Absolute Hits Market Capitalization of $21,477.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $21,477.00 and approximately $2,211.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

