Academies Australasia Group Ltd (ASX:AKG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Academies Australasia Group Ltd (ASX:AKG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Academies Australasia Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. Academies Australasia Group has a twelve month low of A$0.33 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of A$0.70 ($0.50).

Get Academies Australasia Group alerts:

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 250 qualifications.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.