Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Shares of ASX AX1 opened at A$2.13 ($1.51) on Thursday. Accent Group has a 52 week low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of A$1.98 ($1.40). The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48.

In other Accent Group news, insider Daniel Agostinelli 795,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. Also, insider Michael Hapgood sold 1,147,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.20), for a total transaction of A$1,938,827.15 ($1,375,054.72).

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

