Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

ACRS opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $53.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

