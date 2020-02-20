Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

ADMS stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.66. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

