Adelphoi (ADL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $243.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $180,994.00 and approximately $243.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.22 or 0.02969419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00146298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

