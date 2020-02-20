Aditus Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and COSS. Aditus has a market cap of $86,783.00 and $27,610.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aditus Token Profile

Aditus’ genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net.

Buying and Selling Aditus

Aditus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, COSS, Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

