Aeron Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Mercatox and Gate.io. Aeron has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02980649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00233049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Tidex, IDEX and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

