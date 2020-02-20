AirSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $7.34 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, Kyber Network and OKEx. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $7.34 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.22 or 0.02969419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00146298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Radar Relay, AirSwap, IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gatecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

