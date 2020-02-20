Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

