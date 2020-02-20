Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Amarin stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.