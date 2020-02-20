American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441,379 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 34.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 23.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 631,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

