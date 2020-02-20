American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Finance Trust an industry rank of 146 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $12.95 on Thursday. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.