American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

AHOTF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,579. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.