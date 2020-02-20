Amino Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,536.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Amino Network has a total market cap of $515,522.00 and approximately $36,536.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00491294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.62 or 0.06625066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00070407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027467 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,914,666 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

