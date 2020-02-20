Amoveo Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Amoveo has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $16,742.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $61.13 or 0.00632318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00491294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.62 or 0.06625066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00070407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027467 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.