Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB):

2/16/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

2/14/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/14/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/7/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

1/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

12/31/2019 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Aurora Cannabis had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

12/23/2019 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 35,600,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,500,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $10.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,371,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 745,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 580,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

