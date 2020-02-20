Analyzing Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Trivago alerts:

11.4% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago 2.06% 1.95% 1.55% NantHealth -105.82% -10,106.10% -35.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trivago and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $939.36 million 0.91 $19.22 million $0.06 40.33 NantHealth $89.46 million 2.42 -$192.15 million ($1.74) -1.13

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trivago and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 0 3 1 0 2.25 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trivago currently has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 86.98%. NantHealth has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.98%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than NantHealth.

Volatility and Risk

Trivago has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trivago beats NantHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.