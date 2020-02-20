Apex (CPX) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Apex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LBank. Apex has a market capitalization of $746,953.00 and approximately $21,766.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003022 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,502,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

