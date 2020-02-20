ARAW Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 57% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $6,703.00 and $40.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00491998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $645.11 or 0.06701360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00069752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005225 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010302 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

