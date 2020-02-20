ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 1.10.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $199.69 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

