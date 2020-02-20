Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.64.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

