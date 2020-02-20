Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Arqma has a total market cap of $24,447.00 and $279.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 9,716,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,672,431 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

