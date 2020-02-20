Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

ASX:AHY opened at A$1.14 ($0.81) on Thursday. Asaleo Care has a 1-year low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of A$1.17 ($0.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.00.

Asaleo Care Company Profile

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. It operates through Retail and Business to Business segments. The company manufactures and markets consumer brands, including Sorbent toilet and facial tissue, Handee paper towel, Deeko disposable tableware, Purex toilet tissue, and Treasures nappies; personal hygiene products under the Libra feminine hygiene brand and the TENA incontinence brand.

