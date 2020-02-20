Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.37–0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $138-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.8 million.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 416,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,822. The company has a market cap of $221.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

