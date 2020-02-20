Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $788.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

