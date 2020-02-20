ATBCoin (ATB) Achieves Market Cap of $83,346.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, YoBit and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $83,346.00 and $55,068.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,680.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.61 or 0.03912008 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00772587 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

