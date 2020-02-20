Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Auswide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

ABA stock opened at A$6.62 ($4.70) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.72. Auswide Bank has a 1-year low of A$4.55 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of A$6.39 ($4.53). The firm has a market cap of $279.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.23.

About Auswide Bank

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. The company also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home and contents, landlord, car, caravan or trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance to protect professional office based business.

