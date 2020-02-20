Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,934 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Avaya worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Avaya by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Avaya by 151.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

AVYA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 113,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

