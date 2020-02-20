Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $2,958,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAXN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

AAXN stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 886,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,059. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

