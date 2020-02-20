AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

AXTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.40 target price (up previously from $4.70) on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.62.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,768,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 849,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AXT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.