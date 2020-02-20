Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 138,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 4,063.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BNED traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,148. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

