Beacon Hits Market Cap of $95,616.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a total market cap of $95,616.00 and $81.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,305,502 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,017 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

