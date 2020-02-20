BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) Raises Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.971 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.77.

Shares of ASX BHP opened at A$38.52 ($27.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a 12 month low of A$34.42 ($24.41) and a 12 month high of A$42.33 ($30.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$39.48 and a 200-day moving average of A$38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.09.

Get BHP Group alerts:

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.